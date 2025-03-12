Assetmark Inc. Buys 2,881 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 266.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bravias Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $265.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $270.98. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $250.07 and a 1 year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.