Assetmark Inc. Buys 3,140 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IFRA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,072,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maripau Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

