Assetmark Inc. Buys 9,699 Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cars.com by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 280,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 74,133 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cars.com by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cars.com by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Cars.com by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,902,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 162,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com Stock Up 4.6 %

NYSE:CARS opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.35 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Cars.com from $21.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cars.com from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

