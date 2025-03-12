Assetmark Inc. Grows Position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DUOL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Duolingo from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,946.08. The trade was a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,258 shares of company stock worth $43,372,738 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DUOL opened at $274.91 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $441.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 150.22 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

