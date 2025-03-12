Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.05% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 36,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $35.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.55. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $53.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 683.33%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KLIC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

