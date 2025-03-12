Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total value of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total value of $1,421,495.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. This trade represents a 61.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 2.0 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $469.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $419.70 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $520.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $579.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $527.00 to $508.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.20.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

