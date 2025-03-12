Assetmark Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Inari Medical by 23.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Inari Medical in the third quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Inari Medical by 39.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.98. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $79.99.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $165,870.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,289,449.90. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $12,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,451,543.89. This trade represents a 45.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,599,470. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

