Assetmark Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Confluent were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Confluent by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after buying an additional 373,682 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Confluent by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,355,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,860,000 after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $7,516,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 452,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,628,937.04. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Erica Schultz sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $5,373,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,286,533.12. This trade represents a 18.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,248,478 shares of company stock worth $40,003,844. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 4.5 %

CFLT opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 0.89.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Confluent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Confluent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Confluent from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on CFLT

About Confluent

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.