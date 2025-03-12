Assetmark Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 18.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,786,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 274,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $25.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 20.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 178.57%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

