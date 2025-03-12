Assetmark Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 825 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 95.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Denver PWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $59,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $83,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,437.32. This represents a 6.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $1,127,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,458.20. The trade was a 81.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,286,445 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Etsy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.78.

Etsy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.43. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.23.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $852.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

