Assetmark Inc. Has $776,000 Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.14.

Ferrari Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RACE opened at $442.66 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $399.27 and a 1-year high of $509.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $452.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $456.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be given a $3.1265 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $2.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Ferrari’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.63%.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

