Assetmark Inc. Has $908,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 611 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,933 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 935,032 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $232,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth $269,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.69, for a total value of $2,566,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,082.83. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 7,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $2,246,891.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,056.70. This represents a 42.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,455 shares of company stock valued at $60,955,968. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Coinbase Global from $363.00 to $311.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.89.

Coinbase Global Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of COIN opened at $191.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 3.66.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $2.93. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 39.34%. As a group, research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

