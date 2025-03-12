Assetmark Inc. Has $909,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,494,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $594,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,307 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 40,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MARB opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.86.

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

