Assetmark Inc. Has $973,000 Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2,181.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment raised its position in Baker Hughes by 1,045.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 889,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 811,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $49.40.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 30.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $358,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,730.54. This represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

