Assetmark Inc. Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $33.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.23.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

