Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 3,405.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $139.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.28. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $68.36 and a 52 week high of $145.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.19 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.07.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

