Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avient by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avient by 44.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Avient by 185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Avient from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Avient from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Avient Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AVNT opened at $40.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. Avient Co. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. Avient had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

