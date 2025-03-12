Assetmark Inc. Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 11,345.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 13,047 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,913,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,694,000 after buying an additional 64,799 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock opened at $95.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.72. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $106.00.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a $1.1094 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts raised Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

