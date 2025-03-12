Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 4,423.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,501 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LongView Wealth Management raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FSTA opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.63. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $45.31 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.68.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

