Assetmark Inc. Increases Stock Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,429,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326,241 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 20.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 76,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after buying an additional 19,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 2,728,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,562,000 after buying an additional 38,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Teck Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.99 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Teck Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

