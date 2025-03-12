Assetmark Inc. Invests $942,000 in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BILL by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in BILL during the fourth quarter worth $1,914,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Get BILL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of BILL from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BILL from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.72.

BILL Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $44.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,445.50, a P/E/G ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average of $70.54. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.91 and a one year high of $100.19.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). BILL had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL Company Profile

(Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.