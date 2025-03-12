Assetmark Inc. Purchases 1,014 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total transaction of $195,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,394.36. This represents a 13.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.26 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.64.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

