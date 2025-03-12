Assetmark Inc. Purchases 4,613 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 129.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF stock opened at $81.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $70.48 and a 12 month high of $94.61.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

