Assetmark Inc. Purchases 86,031 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 694.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 86,031 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT bought a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of ERIC opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -824,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 0.06%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.1315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently -1,700,000.00%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

See Also

