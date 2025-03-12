Assetmark Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,039 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 156.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,681,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,198 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,080,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,841,000 after acquiring an additional 666,785 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,043,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 600,055 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,015,000 after purchasing an additional 418,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares during the period.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHI opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $23.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.47.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

