Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 17,215 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 759.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth $986,000. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Elastic from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Elastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.52.

Elastic Trading Up 6.7 %

ESTC opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 176.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.13.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $758,678.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares in the company, valued at $42,742,647.12. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total value of $2,888,420.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,408,541 shares in the company, valued at $271,033,118.73. The trade was a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,814 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,060. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.