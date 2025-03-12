Assetmark Inc. Raises Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in ExlService in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService Price Performance

Shares of EXLS opened at $46.09 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $481.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.68 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $90,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,443.52. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,793 shares of company stock worth $1,852,461. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ExlService from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ExlService from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on ExlService

ExlService Company Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.