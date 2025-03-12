Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 346.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $91.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $85.17 and a 52-week high of $100.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5456 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

