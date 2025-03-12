Assetmark Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 177.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period.

IWV stock opened at $315.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $282.38 and a 52-week high of $350.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.71.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

