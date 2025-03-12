Assetmark Inc. Sells 3,011 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,011 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Verra Mobility by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Verra Mobility by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,822,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,062,000 after purchasing an additional 102,575 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,348,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility Stock Down 1.5 %

VRRM stock opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. Verra Mobility Co. has a twelve month low of $19.77 and a twelve month high of $31.03.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.