Assetmark Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kilroy Realty

In other news, CEO Angela M. Aman bought 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.73.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $32.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

