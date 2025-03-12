Assetmark Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,110,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,286.90. This represents a 31.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,077,320.28. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $152.00 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $821.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 160.40%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

