Assetmark Inc. Sells 9,910 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,838 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,573 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,561 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in STMicroelectronics by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.26.

NYSE STM opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

