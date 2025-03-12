Assetmark Inc. Trims Stock Position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARB opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.84. The company has a market cap of $80.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.3092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

