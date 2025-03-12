ATB Capital Has Lowered Expectations for Veren (TSE:VRN) Stock Price

Veren (TSE:VRN – Free Report) had its price target lowered by ATB Capital from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Veren from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Veren from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.74.

Shares of TSE VRN opened at C$8.45 on Tuesday. Veren has a fifty-two week low of C$6.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.67. The company has a market cap of C$5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%.

Veren Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on crude oil, tight oil, natural gas liquids, shale gas, and natural gas reserves. Its properties are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota.

