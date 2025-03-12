ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP raised its position in ATI by 86.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in ATI by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ATI by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This trade represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $68.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. ATI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.