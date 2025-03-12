Atria Investments Inc Acquires 16,774 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) by 223.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FNOV. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 378,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,638,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 2.2 %

FNOV stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.30 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

