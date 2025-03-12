Atria Investments Inc Acquires Shares of 17,699 Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BNDW opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1717 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.