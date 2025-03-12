Atria Investments Inc Boosts Stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $855,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $411,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Troy D. Weaver sold 10,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total value of $392,869.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,180.85. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

