Atria Investments Inc Buys 1,010 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in UFP Industries by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,604,000 after acquiring an additional 193,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,528,221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in UFP Industries by 18.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,675,000 after purchasing an additional 188,969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in UFP Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 919,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after purchasing an additional 31,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 772,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,966,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Price Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $105.77 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $141.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.52.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $721,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,712.60. The trade was a 8.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

Featured Articles

