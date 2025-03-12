Atria Investments Inc Buys 12,034 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 170,500.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $16.53 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.0615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

