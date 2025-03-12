Atria Investments Inc Buys 2,059 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,937,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $664,056,000 after purchasing an additional 214,136 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after buying an additional 710,858 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 2,851,556 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 31,358 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in DexCom by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,842,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $190,532,000 after acquiring an additional 876,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $219,716,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. The trade was a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,083 shares of company stock worth $3,826,604. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DXCM stock opened at $70.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.34 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

