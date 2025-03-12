Atria Investments Inc Buys 441 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 364.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,177,000 after purchasing an additional 124,822 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 118,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,487,000 after purchasing an additional 33,032 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,151,000 after buying an additional 12,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Price Performance
Ulta Beauty stock opened at $342.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $390.90 and its 200-day moving average is $387.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.17 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
