Atria Investments Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XME. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $55.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.55. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $53.05 and a 12 month high of $70.49.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.