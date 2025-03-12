Atria Investments Inc Decreases Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PulteGroup by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $266,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,879.65. This trade represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $372,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. The trade was a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,191 shares of company stock worth $2,256,367. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $105.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.