Atria Investments Inc Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 11,519.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 26,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 25,804 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,102,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $121.76 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamar Advertising has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.60.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of LAMR opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.53. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $108.80 and a 52 week high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $579.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.19 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 175.64%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

