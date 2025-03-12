Atria Investments Inc Grows Stock Position in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Sonoco Products stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 126.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,316.75. The trade was a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.76 per share, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares in the company, valued at $867,772.08. The trade was a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.