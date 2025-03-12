Atria Investments Inc Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Atria Investments Inc lessened its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 70.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,095,000 after acquiring an additional 271,804 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Waters by 37.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $110,005,000 after acquiring an additional 82,865 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in Waters by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 714,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Bank of America lowered their price target on Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Waters from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.07.

Waters Price Performance

Waters stock opened at $378.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.78. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.08. Waters had a return on equity of 46.31% and a net margin of 21.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

