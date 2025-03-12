Atria Investments Inc Has $1.15 Million Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CYBR. Nepsis Inc. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 882.4% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after acquiring an additional 336,462 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 545,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,600,000 after acquiring an additional 87,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 143,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software Stock Up 5.8 %

CYBR stock opened at $330.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of -169.72 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a twelve month low of $223.41 and a twelve month high of $421.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $370.00 to $444.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.