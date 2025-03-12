Atria Investments Inc Has $1.20 Million Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Atria Investments Inc decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in CMS Energy by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $72.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $56.61 and a 52 week high of $75.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.84.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMS. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,815.68. This trade represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $134,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,102.34. This represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,160. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

